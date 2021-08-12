Junior Cubs move to final regular season game

By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Junior Cubs will have to put out a good effort over their last couple games of the season if they want to secure a berth in the NDBL Junior playoffs.

Only the top four teams in the division will move to the playoffs.

The Cubs took a 6-2 loss to the Georgina Bulldogs on Thursday, August 5, to move their season record to 3-4.

Thursday’s game saw the Bulldogs take an early lead when they loaded the bases in the first inning then brought in two runs on a hit to deep left field.

The Cubs were on the scoreboard in the second inning when Ty Doney lead off with a single. That was followed by a hit to right field from Scott Pendleton that brought in a run.

The Clubs flied out on two hits in the third and couldn’t get a man on base.

Georgian scored in the fourth inning to make it a 3-1 game.

The fourth inning had the Cubs on base but a tag-out at second base ended the inning.

The Bulldogs were up by three in the sixth inning when a ball hit to centre field bounced over the fence for a double, followed by a blistering hit down the third base line that brought in a run.

That was followed up with a hit to left field that brought in two runs to give Georgina a 6-1 lead.

The Cubs got two men on base in the sixth on a single from Jake Armstrong and a base hit by Ty Doney but they couldn’t finish and score.

Cubs third baseman Connor Wiley snagged a wild line drive in the seventh inning for an out.

Mansfield managed to bring in a seventh inning run when they load the bases and brought in a run on a walk to end the game.

The final was 6 – 2.

Starting pitcher Matthew Haire spent five and a-half innings on the mound for the Cubs.

The Cubs’ final game of the regular season is scheduled for tonight, August 12, on the diamond in Mansfield.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

