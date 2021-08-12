Sports

Series tied after opening games in Shelburne Cricket tournament

August 12, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The series is tied after the opening games of the Shelburne Cricket Club’s Best of 7 Series 2021.

This is the first season the Club has started playing games in Shelburne.

The Club hosted an exhibition game last year to introduce the sport to the area.

After garnering interest from local players, they formed two teams this year – the Gladiators and the Knights – and put a scheduled together to play a best-of-seven tournament at KTH Park.

The Club is hoping to attract more player so we can have more players and have a bigger league.

“The interest is very high, and were getting more interest from people on our Facebook page asking how they can register,” said organizer Ahsen Siddiqui. “This is a best-of-seven series.”

The League is using a playing format that will allow them to finish matches with a certain time frame on the field.

Things kicked off on July 25, with game one of the series.

The Gladiators won the opener taking the game by 18 runs with a final score of 129 – 111.

Following up with game two on August 1, the series was tied when the Knights took the lead and left the field up nine runs.

The final was 47-38.

The best-of-seven tournament will continue with Sunday games to decide the 2021 champion.



         

