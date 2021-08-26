Dufferin OPP currently investigating vehicle theft from apartment building

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the OPP are currently investigating the theft of a vehicle from an apartment building parking lot on First Street in the Town of Orangeville.

Last Wednesday (Aug. 18), officers attended an apartment building of First Street for the report of a stolen vehicle. The complainant advised the vehicle was parked in the parking lot at 9:00 p.m. and when she returned to the vehicle approximately two hours later it was gone.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2010 Toyota Matrix CTX, grey in the colour. There were various veterinarian supplies that were stolen with the vehicle.

Dufferin OPP is asking the residents in area of First Street in Orangeville to check surveillance video for any suspicious activity during that time.

If you have any information related to this incident please contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Dufferin OPP reminds residents to:

• Always lock your vehicles and close the windows

• Remove everything from sight leaving noth! ing in your vehicle to steal

• Remove garage door openers from your car, and

• Never leave the car running and unattended

What to do if someone steals your garage door opener?

• Immediately disable the remote and reprogram the unit

• Get a deadbolt lock for the door between your garage and the inside of your house and always keep it locked

• Keep the garage door remote with you at all times – look into getting a mini-remote that fits on your key chain, or a smartphone App

• Hide your vehicle registration showing your home address

