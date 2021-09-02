Senior Cubs secure berth in North Dufferin Baseball playoffs

September 2, 2021

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Senior Cubs are in the playoffs.

After the final week of regular season games and the four teams lowest in the rankings trying to get the extra points to secure a playoff berth in the North Dufferin Baseball League Senior Division standings, the Mansfield Cubs managed to land in the number eight spot.

Only the top eight teams in the league make the standings.

The Cubs finished the regular season with a 4-6 record and 8 points. They played their final game of the regular season on Thursday, August 18, against the first place Bolton Brewers but took a loss when they were squeezed out by a single run in the 1-0 game.

“We’ve got one game left against the Bolton Brewers,” said Cubs coach Roger Maes, after the team’s second last regular season game against the Bolton Dodgers. “For that last game we’re going to play everybody. Everybody’s going to get in who haven’t been getting in. We’ll have one batting practice before we start the playoffs. Whoever we go up against in the playoffs, they’re going to get everything we’ve got – that’s for sure. The boys aren’t quitting, they’re not quitters.”

The Cubs played a good defensive game in their final outing against the Brewers keeping them to a single run. The Brewers averaged 8.5 runs per game during the initial nine games in the season.

The details for the post-season have not yet been announced, but the playoff series should be organized this week.

Going into the playoffs, the Bolton Brewers are in first place followed by the New Lowell Knights and the Creemore Padres. The Barrie Angels are in fourth place followed by the Clearview Orioles in fifth, the Midland Mariners in sixth, and the Ivy Leafs in the number seven spot.

The Cubs will be up against the Bolton Brewers in the first round.

