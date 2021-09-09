Music In The Hills concert to make a return in 2022

September 9, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Music In The Hills Benefit Concert is coming back for a second year after a successful inaugural event.

The committee dedicated to organizing the concert announced in a press release late last month that Music In The Hills 2022 is being planned for June 24 and will have tickets on sale starting December.

“We are in the process of securing some exciting, Award Winning Canadian artists for this event,” wrote Claire Knight, chair of the Music In The Hills Committee, in an email to the Free Press.

The first Music In The Hills concert was held at the Mansfield Ski Club in Mulmur on June 25, and saw performance from Juno-award-winning musician Jim Cuddy, musician Woody Woodburn and Shelburne’s very own Sohayla Smith.

The drive-in concert raised $14,933 for Suicide Awareness and Prevention Initiatives in Dufferin County.

For the upcoming 2022 concert the committee says they will be focusing on raising donations for youth in Dufferin County with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to a local charity which supports youth in the community.

The committee added that they are taking recommendations from the public on where funds are needed most for youth in Dufferin County, which they will vote on Sept. 22.

A new component to the 2022 concert will be the Dufferin Rising Star competition which will kick off the event, allowing local youth ages 5-25 to display their vocal talents to celebrity judges. A vendors market will also be included for businesses to sample and share their products.

Those interested in sponsoring Music in the Hills 2020 are asked to contact the committee as they are working on promoting the event.

Updated details on the concert can be found on the Music In The Hills Mulmur Facebook page and their Instagram account.

Tickets for Music In The Hills 2022 will go on sale on Dec. 1 through Eventbrite and will cost $50.

For more information about Music In the Hills visit their website at www.musicinthehills.ca.

Readers Comments (0)