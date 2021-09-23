Busy weekend with impaired drivers in Dufferin County

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) worked extremely hard this weekend keeping the roads safe in Dufferin County. Officers charged three drivers with impaired operation.

On Sept. 20, at approximately 4:25 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the Highway 89 and County Road 124 area in Shelburne. The officer conducted a traffic stop and was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Jeannine LEBLANC, 48-year-old, from Barrie, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol

and drugs

• Operation with impaired – concentration (80 plus)

On Sept. 18, at approximately 12:20 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was responding to a single motor vehicle collision on County Road 18 (Airport Road) in the Town of Mono. The collision investigation led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Gandharv MITAL, 43-year-old, from Kleinburg has been charged with:

• Operation with impaired – concentration (80 plus)

On Sept. 17 at approximately 11:16 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was responding to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Melancthon. The collision investigation led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Joshua VOS-WELCH, 24-year-old, from Dundalk has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol

and drugs

• Operation with impaired – concentration (80 plus)

The three accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in November 2021, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for a period of 14 days.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or

www.crimestopperssdm.com.

