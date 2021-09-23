Dufferin OPP investigating theft of three ATVs in Amaranth

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating the theft of three All-Terrain vehicles from a rural property in the Township of Amaranth.

The theft took place sometime between the hours of September 21, 2021, at 11:00 p.m., and September 22, 2021, at 7:00 a.m., from a private rural address on County Road 109 in Amaranth.

The stolen vehicles are described

as follows:

• 2001 Suzuki 50CC JR dirt bike, yellow

• 1981 Yamaha DT80 dirt bike, grey in colour

• 2004 Suzuki LTZ400 Quad, yellow in colour

Dufferin OPP is asking residents in the area of County Road 109 between 17th Line and 6th Line in Amaranth to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Dufferin OPP reminds residence to:

• Always lock your vehicles and close the windows

• Remove everything from sight leaving nothing in your vehicle to steal

• Remove garage door openers from your car, and

• Never leave the car running and

unattended

What to do if someone steals your garage door opener?

• Immediately disable the remote and reprogram the unit

• Get a deadbolt lock for the door between your garage and the inside of your house and always keep it locked

• Keep the garage door remote with you at all times – look into getting a mini-remote that fits on your key chain, or a smartphone App

• Hide your vehicle registration showing your home address

