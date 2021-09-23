Shelburne Cricket Club plans more games to promote the sport

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club is planning a few more games before the snow flies to promote their sport in the area.

The Club had a short season in their inaugural year, and held a special best-of-seven tournament between the Shelburne Knights and the Shelburne Gladiators over the summer.

That tournament ended on September 5, with the Knights coming out on top in the final game to win the season championship.

It was an exciting tournament that saw back and forth wins and the series going the full seven games to produce a championship team.

After the success of their opening season, the Club has decided to go ahead with some more matches to promote the sport in the area and hopefully bring in some new players and just create some interest in the sport locally.

The Club has reached out to other Cricket Clubs in the region to set up some exhibition matches at KTH Park in Shelburne.

There is no actual cricket pitch at the park, but the Club has managed to utilize the open field to make it workable for games.

The first exhibition game will feature the Shelburne Stars taking on the visiting Barrie Royals.

That game is scheduled for Sunday, September 26, with a 12:00 p.m. start.

The second game will feature the Stars hosting the CPG XI team, from the Corporate Cricket Premier League.

The game is slated for Sunday, October 3, and will get underway with an 11:00 a.m. start.

Both matches will be broadcast live on the Club’s Facebook page.

Shelburne Cricket Club president, Ahsen Siddiqui, has been working hard all year to promote the sport in Dufferin County.

Mr. Siddiqui said they are hoping to convince the town to build a permanent cricket field in the area. So far, they have been using KTH Park as the home base for the games as it provides enough space to play the games with temporary makers used to create the boundaries for the game.

