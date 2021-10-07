Local high school holds Terry Fox run over four-day event

Written By Brian Lockhart

Centre Dufferin District High School hosted its annual Terry Fox run over four days to raise money for cancer research.

Hundreds of students took part in the event that led them on a course around the school grounds and through neighbouring Hyland Park.

Students, Addison Millsap, Emily Rose, and Rebecca Scheiwi are members of the leadership class that organized the event.

“We had around 600 kids that took part this year,” Addison said. “It’s a four-day event. From 12:30 to 2:30 we have two groups of classes that come out and they run or walk for the 45 minutes they are out here for. They raise money to spin the wheel or put their names in to pie teachers in the face.”

The route was one kilometre long.

“We have online donations and businesses reach out,” Emily said of how they raise funds. “We have a few students who reach out, call or e-mail local business to see if they are interested in donating or if they wanted to contribute.”

The group also did a lot of outreach through Instagram.

While most of the kids took it easy, there are a few every year who try to run the kilometre in record time.

“We’ve had a few runners,” Rebecca said. “Someone in our classes runs for most of the two hours they’re out here.”

The day’s event was capped off with the opportunity to hit a teacher in the face with a pie. A few good sports on the faculty stepped up to take a face full of whipped cream for a good cause.

“A few teachers volunteered – a few we had to ask to do it,” Addison said.

On day three of the event, the tally was up to almost $3,000 raised.

The final total came in at $4,577 for the four days.

Shelburne Home Hardware topped up the amount by contributing $1,074 – two dollars for every student who participated for the final tally.

