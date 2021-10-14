Police news

Dufferin OPP recovers stolen skid steer

October 14, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a local man after recovering a stolen
skid steer.

On October 4, 2021, the Dufferin OPP received a report of a stolen skid steer which was located by patrol officers in Amaranth Township. Members of the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit and the Emergency Response Team executed! a search warrant on October 5, 2021, and recovered the stolen skid steer and seized a flatbed trailer that was related to the offence. 

As a result, 47-year-old Jagsir Brar from Mono Township was charged with one count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

