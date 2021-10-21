Area long-term care getting nearly $1.4 million in funding

October 21, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Rob Paul

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Government of Ontario will provide up to $270 million this year to long-term care homes across the province to increase staffing levels, leading to more direct care of residents.

This includes $1,389,238 for long-term cares homes in Dufferin-Caledon.

This is part of the Province’s commitment to ensure long-term care residents receive, on average, four hours of direct care per day by 2024-25.

It was also announced that as part of the government’s plan to fix long-term care, it will bring forward legislation that will enshrine its commitment to four hours of care into law.

Four different long-term care homes in Dufferin-Caledon will receive funding through the over-$1 million committed to the district.

Avalon Care Centre in Orangeville will receive up to $381,151 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents.

By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $2,334,492 annually more than their current funding.

Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home in Shelburne will receive up to $569,943 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-25, the home will receive 3,490,824 annually more than their current funding.

Shelburne Long Term Care Home in Shelburne will receive up to $210,166 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $1,287,240 annually more than their current funding.

Vera M. Davis Community Care Centre in Bolton will receive up to $227,978 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By 2024-25, the home will receive $1,396,332 annually more than their current funding.

“This funding will allow homes in our community to hire and retain more staff so they can provide more care to residents, every day,” said MPP Sylvia Jones. “This is part of our government’s plan to hire thousands of new staff over the next four years to ensure those living in long-term care get the high-quality care they need and deserve.”

Currently, residents receive an average of two hours and 45 minutes of direct care from nurses and personal support workers. This funding will increase the daily average to 3 hours, per resident per day by the end of this fiscal year.

“We know that more qualified staff means more daily care for residents,” said Rod Phillips,

Minister of Long-Term Care. “Hiring more staff is part of our government’s plan to fix long-term care and to improve the quality of care residents receive and the quality of life they experience.”

This funding also includes $42.8 million to homes to increase care by allied health care professionals such as physiotherapists and social workers by 10 per cent this year. The government is investing $4.9 billion over four years to boost direct resident care to an average of four hours daily by increasing care staff by more than 27,000 people.

Hiring thousands of new staff at long-term care homes and increasing the amount of care they deliver each year will be made possible by annual funding increases to homes. For 2021-22 it’s $270 million in funding with the annual funding increasing to $673 million in 2022-23, $1.25 billion in 2023-24, and $1.82 billion in 2024-25.

