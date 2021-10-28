Local Fall Fair board hosting chili drive-thru

October 28, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shelburne District Agricultural Society is hosting a drive thru chili dinner to help raise funds for the 2022 Shelburne Fall Fair.

“We haven’t had a fair in the last two year, so we’re trying to think outside the box on ways we can drum up funds that will go towards the planning, pre booking, and prepaying for items to have our upcoming fair,” said Sue Peterson, secretary for the local fall fair.

The Shelburne Fall Fair has been cancelled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with uncertainly on the number of sponsors the event will see, Peterson said they’re making early efforts to raise funds.

“Sponsorship is usually a big part of our backing to host the fair. A lot of local businesses help with their financial donations,” said Peterson, who also added the fair was recently approved for a donation from the Town of Shelburne.

Peterson said the cost of the annual fall fair fluctuates depending on the different events and activities they bring in.

“We try to put on the best fair that we can for the Town of Shelburne and as long as we’ve got the financial support to do it, then we do everything in our power to make that happen,” she explained.

The chili dinner, which is scheduled for pick up on Nov. 6 at the Shelburne Agricultural Center located at 377 William Street, will include chili, coleslaw, a bun, and a bottle of water. Dinner’s must be pre-ordered and cost $10.

Those interested can place their order by e-transferring to Sdastreasurer@gmail.com with the password “chili” or by contacting Shelburne Fall Fair board members Sue Peterson, Patti Hossie or Janet Manschitz.

