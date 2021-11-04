Man charged with sexual assault by Dufferin OPP

Dufferin OPP have laid charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a business in Orangeville.

Following an investigation, police have charged 55-year-old Erin man, Perry Meeker, with sexual assault. Police say Meeker is known to the victim.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville some time in December 2021. These charges are not proven in court.

Police are asking anyone who may have additional information or who believes that they were a victim of a similar circumstance to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Anyone who may need to speak with victim service can reach Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

