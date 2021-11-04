Police news

Man charged with sexual assault by Dufferin OPP

November 4, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP have laid charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a business in Orangeville. 

Following an investigation, police have charged 55-year-old Erin man, Perry Meeker, with sexual assault. Police say Meeker is known to the victim. 

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville some time in December 2021.  These charges are not proven in court.

Police are asking anyone who may have additional information or who believes that they were a victim of a similar circumstance to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous. 

Anyone who may need to speak with victim service can reach Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hand crafted eagle head walking stick up for raffle

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local small business is hosting a raffle draw to raise donations in support of Indigenous communities ...

Dufferin man wins $24,000 from charitable raffle

Written By Sam Odrowski It was just like any other Thursday for Dufferin resident Derek Spencer, that is until he received a phone call that ...

Poppy Campaign running now until Nov. 11

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As Remembrance Day draws nearer, community members will once again see veterans and volunteers out in Shelburne ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support