Drugs seized in Shelburne from search warrant

November 4, 2021

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a large quantity of cocaine and charged three individuals with multiple related charges as a result of a search warrant executed in Shelburne.

On October 29, 2021, members of the Dufferin Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the Nottawasaga, Caledon, Muskoka, Collingwood, Huronia West and Wellington County (CSCU), Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Central Region Canine services executed a search warrant at a property in Shelburne.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

• Cocaine – 482 grams

• Cash – $17,000 Canadian currency

• Cellular phones

• Digital Scale

• Digital scales

• Vaccum sealer

• Money counter

• 2020 Land Rover ($100,000)

• 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss ($80,000)

• OxyContin Pills

• Brass knuckles

In addition to the seizure, three parties were charged with the following:

Kofi ATTAKORA-GYAN, 29-year-old, from Brampton has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

• Traffic in Schedule I substance –

Cocaine

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Alysha GOWLETT, 27-year-old, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Caleb NOBLE-REEDER, 27-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Traffic in Schedule I substance –

Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purposed of Trafficking – Opioid

• Unauthorized Possession of weapon

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

The three accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2022, to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court.

