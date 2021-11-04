Muskies give up home ice loss to Winterhawks

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Muskies are now .500 for the season after dropping Saturday’s (Oct. 30) home game to the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks.

The loss gives the Shelburne team a 2 -2 record for the season so far.

It was a good start for the Muskies on Saturday night when they came out fast and scored twice to lead 2 – 1 at the end of the first period.

Muskies goals came from Jesse Chidwick and Josh Sguigna.

Unfortunately, that’s all the scoring they could do for the night.

The second period had the Winterhawks controlling the ice and keeping the Muskies on the defensive in their own zone for much of the play.

The Winterhawks out-shot the Muskies 18-5 for the period and scored three goals to take a 4 -2 lead at the end of the period.

Returning for the third period, the Shelburne team put out a good solid effort in a bid to get back into the game, out-shooting the Winterhawks 11 – 10, but they couldn’t find the back of the net.

The Winterhawks scored one third period goal to win the game 5 – 2.

Overall, the Saugeen team out-shot the Muskies 40-25 for the game.

Muskies starting goalie, Malcolm Young had to leave the ice in the second period after taking a high shot to the mask.

Back-up, Ryan Mantle fished the game between the pipes.

After the weekend, the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks are first place in the league after six games.

The Clinton Radars are in second followed by the Ripley Wolves and the Minto 81’s.

The Muskie are currently in tenth place with a 2-2 record.

The Shelburne team will be in Durham this Friday, November 5, to take on the Thundercats.

They will return to home ice at the CDRC on Saturday, November 6, to host the Minto 81’s.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

