CDDHS Royals win District 4/10 field hockey championship

November 11, 2021

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals claimed the District 4/10 field hockey championship with a 2 – 0 win over Orangeville District Secondary School in Shelburne on Wednesday, October 27.

After the reintroduction of outdoor high school sports this year, it was decided to change up the regular season schedule and instead play a tournament style season over two days with games being played at the University of Guelph.

On the first day of the tournament, the Royals came out on top in both games in their ‘B’ pool division.

They won their first game 2-0 over Wellington Heights.

In the second game, the Royals left the field with a 2-0 win over Guelph Collegiate.

The third game of the day again Centennial Collegiate resulted in a 0-0 tie.

The record placed the Royals in second place.

In the playoff round, the Royals opened with a 4-0 win over Bishop Macdonnel, then went on to win their semi-final 2-1 over Centennial Collegiate.

That set up the final match against Orangeville District Secondary School with the Royals getting home field advantage.

Katie Galbraith scored for the Royals at the midway mark in the first period with a reverse stick to the far side of the net.

Katie scored again in the second half to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.

The CDDHS team kept up the pressure and managed to hang on for the 2-0 win to claim the title.

The team was undefeated in all their games with goalie Abby Litt earning six consecutive shut-outs.

The Royals did a stellar job on the field this season considering more than half of the team were rookies.

“This team consisted of 15 very committed athletes with more than half the team being rookies,” said coach, Kristen Henry. “Their genuine like and respect for each other carried them through the season just as much as their athletic talents. This season was a whole team effort. With a small team of only 15 players, each team member earned this win, seeing time on the field and putting in the work to get there.”

