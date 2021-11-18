Man airlifted to trauma centre following serious collision

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Dufferin OPP are investigating a serious collision between a transport truck and an SUV that took place in Mulmur Township last Thursday (Nov. 11).

At approximately 1:45 a.m., Dufferin OPP, Dufferin County EMS, and the Rosemont Fire Department responded to a serious two vehicle collision on County Road 18 between County Road 17 and 20th Sideroad in Mulmur Township.

Police said the lone occupant of the SUV sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The man was airlifted by Air ORNGE from a local hospital to a Toronto area trauma centre.

County Road 18 was closed throughout the morning, and re-opened shortly before noon.

Anyone who may have witness the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

