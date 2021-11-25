PJHL has strong contenders in top spots in Carruthers Division

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Provincial Junior Hockey League is, so far, remaining pretty consistent with the standings telling the tale of the season so far.

Overall, the standing look pretty much like they do every year and in every division with a couple of top teams, a few in the middle of the pack, and a couple struggling at the bottom.

The Stayner Siskins continue to lead the Carruthers Division. The squad is having a strong showing this year having lost only one game after 13 times on the ice.

With a couple of exceptions, the Siskins have not been a high scoring team this year, but their strength seems to be stopping other teams from scoring against them.

The Orillia Terriers remain in second place in the division with a 12-3 record. The Terriers started out in second place but dropped to second after taking a couple of losses.

They are only two points behind the second place Siskins.

The Schomberg Cougars have had a good season winning ten of 15 games so far and ending one game in a tie to land in third place.

In the middle of the pack, the Alliston Hornets and Penetang Kings are having an average season so far, but both teams are looking like they are getting stronger as the season goes on.

Alliston has a 9-6-1 record and 19 points.

Penetang has a 7-8 record including one overtime loss.

Both teams are having a good season but lack consistency on the ice.

The Caledon Golden Hawks are struggling and are currently in sixth place in the standings with a 3-12 record including one overtime loss.

In the basement, the Midland Flyers and Huntsville Otters have been struggling this season.

Midland has taken 12 losses after 15 games.

Huntsville has taken 13 losses after 15 outings on the ice.

Small town Junior C teams will be back on the ice this weekend as they get back to play at towns across Ontario.

