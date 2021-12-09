Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP lay charges following theft of vehicle from business

December 9, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in relation to a theft of vehicle from a parking lot in the Town of Orangeville. 

Last Wednesday (Dec. 1) at approximately 1:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP attended a business parking lot on Centennial Road in Orangeville for the report of a stolen vehicle. The complainant advised that he parked his delivery vehicle in the parking lot. A few minutes later he heard the screeching of tires leaving the parking lot and observed his vehicle exiting the lot. 

The vehicle is described as a grey Toyota Corolla.

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the OPP located the vehicle a short time later. The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch on Highway 10.

As a result of the investigation, Sukhjinder Singh RAI, 34-year-old from Orangeville was charged with:

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – over $5000

• Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5000

• Failure to comply with undertaking

• Driving while under suspension – while suspended under HTA sec 41/42

• Driving while under suspension

Dufferin OPP is asking business owners in area of 195 Centennial Road to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity or a vehicle matching the above description. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122. 

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. 

Dufferin OPP reminds residents to:

• Always lock your vehicles and close
the windows

• Remove everything from sight leaving nothing in your vehicle to steal

• Remove garage door openers from your car, and

• Never leave the car running and unattended

What to do if someone steals your garage door opener?

• Immediately disable the remote and reprogram the unit

• Get a deadbolt lock for the door between your garage and the inside of your house and always keep it locked

• Keep the garage door remote with you at all times – look into getting a mini-remote that fits on your key chain, or a smartphone App 

• Hide your vehicle registration showing your home address



         

