Shelburne Muskies pick up overtime win in Milverton

December 9, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It took a tough three periods and overtime, but the Shelburne Muskies finished the weekend with a 7-6 win over the Milverton 4 Wheel Drives on the road in Milverton on Saturday, December 4.

The Muskies had a good start in the first period jumping out to a three goal lead on markers from Jamie Bennett, Nick Hodgson, and Josh MacDonald.

That big lead got a little smaller when Milverton responded and scored two to make it a 3-2 game going into the second period.

Returning to the ice, the Shelburne squad put a big gap in the scoring when the hit the back of the 4 Wheel Drive net three times to make it a 6-2 game.

Muskies goals came from Justin Graham, Blake Lovell, and Jamie Bennett.

With a big lead, fans were sure the team could finish off the third just by keeping Milverton out of their zone.

However, the Milverton squad poured it on and had a huge third period that saw them score four unanswered goals to tie the game at six.

When the buzzer sounded to end the period, the teams re-grouped for overtime to decide the game.

The Muskies got the win when Blake Lovell scored in OT and the Muskies got the two points for the game.

Malcolm Young picked up his second win in a row in net.

The Muskies remain in the number eight spot in the league with a 6-7 record and 12 points.

The Seaforth Centenaires are in first place with 20 points, followed by the Ripley Wolves, the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks, and the Clinton Radars.

The Muskies have two games this coming weekend.

On Friday, December 10, they will travel to Clinton to take on the Radars.

They will be back on home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex, the following night, Saturday, December 11, when they will host the Creemore

Coyotes.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)