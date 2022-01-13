Community Grant Program applications open for 2022

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Applications have opened for Dufferin County’s 2022 Community Grant Program.

To begin the round of grant funding, the county announced a new online application form, which launched on Dec. 23, and sees one form used to apply for any of the grant request categories.

The Community Grant program was created in 2018 through an agreement between the County of Dufferin and Headwaters Communities in Action (HCIA), and looks to support not-for-profit or charitable organizations to complete projects or provide programming that benefits residents in Dufferin County.

The grant consists of three funding categories – community grant up to $1,000, food for thought grant up to $3,000, and community grant over $1,000.

Recipients of the grants are chosen by a team organized by HCIA, who review the applications and ensure they meet the County’s strategic priorities for each year.

Strategic priorities the County notes have been identified for 2022 include; climate action; cultural enhancement; diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives; economic development; and youth and seniors services.

The Food For Thought grant program supports organizations in providing direct food services to Dufferin resident and the County allocates $10,000 annually towards the grants.

The grants have a number of mandatory requirements for applicants to be eligible for funding which can be found on the Dufferin County website.

Applications for the Community Grant program will remain open until Feb. 4, with notifications to be sent out following approval by County Council no sooner than their April 14 meeting.

Questions regarding the application and process can be directed to Headwaters Communities In Action at

action@headwaterscommunities.org.

