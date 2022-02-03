Dufferin man recently charged with alcohol related offence

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with an alcohol related offence as a result of a traffic complaint.

On January 26, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a traffic complaint for a possible impaired driver, in the area of Townline and Century Drive in the Town of Orangeville. A Dufferin OPP officer located the vehicle and was led into an impaired operation

investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Jordan PENNEY, 32-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for 7 days. These charges have not been proven in court.

“Thank you to the concerned citizen who called police. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1,” says a recent press release from Dufferin OPP.

