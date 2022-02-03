Current & Past Articles » Police news

Arrest made in Shelburne for impaired driving

February 3, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with impaired driving following a traffic stop in the Town of Shelburne.

On February 1, 2022, at approximately 7:55 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer initiated a traffic stop on Main Street East, in the Town of Shelburne. The Dufferin OPP officer was led into an impaired operation investigation after speaking to the driver.

As a result of the investigation, Harjit GHAG, 38-year-old, from Melancthon Township has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in April of 2022, to answer to the charge. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days. These charges have not been proven in court.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New reverend now serving Shelburne and Primrose United Churches

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter When Reverend Valerie Vande Wiele moved to Shelburne late last year, she felt a calling to the ...

Flag raising held for Black History Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The beginning of February signals the start of Black History Month, and municipalities across Dufferin County marked ...

‘Freedom Convoy’ rolls through Shelburne on the way to Ottawa

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents from communities all around northern Dufferin County flocked and lined the path of Shelburne’s main thruways ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support