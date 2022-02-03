Arrest made in Shelburne for impaired driving

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with impaired driving following a traffic stop in the Town of Shelburne.

On February 1, 2022, at approximately 7:55 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer initiated a traffic stop on Main Street East, in the Town of Shelburne. The Dufferin OPP officer was led into an impaired operation investigation after speaking to the driver.

As a result of the investigation, Harjit GHAG, 38-year-old, from Melancthon Township has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in April of 2022, to answer to the charge. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days. These charges have not been proven in court.

