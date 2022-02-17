Current & Past Articles » Police news

Shelburne resident charged with impaired driving in Caledon

February 17, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two people with impaired driving on Super Bowl Sunday.

On February 13, 2022, at approximately 5:12 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle into the ditch in the area of Highway 10 and Beech Grove Side Road in Caledon Village. 

No injuries were reported. 

Since the officer suspected that the driver’s abilities were impaired, they were asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Roadside Screening Device. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to an OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.

Arveen GOSAL, 19, of Shelburne was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 26, 2022, to answer to the charge. This charge has not been proven in court. 



         

