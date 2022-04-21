Dufferin OPP investigating recent stabbing incident

April 21, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a stabbing at an Orangeville residence.

On April 18, 2022, at approximately 3:20 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers, along with other emergency services personnel, responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on McCarthy Street in the Town of Orangeville. Officers located two injured people inside the residence. Officers arrested one person and the other was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old male from Orangeville has been charged with Aggravated Assault and is in custody awaiting a bail hearing. The name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

Dufferin OPP is advising that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Readers Comments (0)