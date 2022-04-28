Impaired driver nabbed over weekend

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a person with impaired operation in the Town of Mono.

On April 24, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were responding to a traffic complaint that originated in the Town of Caledon. The vehicle was intercepted by a keen-eyed Dufferin OPP officer who conducted a traffic stop on St. Mark’s Crescent in the Town of Mono. The traffic stop led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Ajitpal MANN, 41-year-old, from Mono has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in June of 2022, to answer to the charges. The accused driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to make sound judgements. One bad decision could destroy or end your life, destroy or end the life of another person and leave countless people heartbroken.

The Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca

