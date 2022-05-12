Annual Multicultural event to be held at MoD

The Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation’s annual Multicultural Event will be held at the Museum of Dufferin on Saturday June 11th, 2022 between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The event’s mission is building a stronger, more empowered community.

The Multicultural Event, founded by the Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation, is an event designed to bring together the variety of cultural diversity in our community. The successful event offers an opportunity to enjoy arts, crafts and foods from the diverse cultures in our community. Now in its 5th year, this event has a proven track record of bringing communities together and spreading a positive message!

At 11:00 a.m., the event will start with the annual flag raising ceremony. Inside the MoD’s Main Gallery will be a juried art show of community talents.

On the MoD grounds will be food, a vendor’s market, dancing, musical and poetry performances, and a cricket match. Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate the diversity of Dufferin County.

