Man breaking and entering caught by Dufferin OPP in the act

June 9, 2022 · 0 Comments

Fast acting police officers from Dufferin OPP stopped a break and enter in progress and charged a person in Orangeville, early Saturday morning.

On June 4 at approximately 4:15 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a complaint of a suspicious person outside of a business near Armstrong Street and Wellington Street in the Town of Orangeville. While officers were responding to the scene, they were updated that the suspicious person had now entered the business. When officers arrived, they were able to locate and arrest the suspect in less than ten minutes from the time the call was received.

As a result, Kurt GRAY, 46-year-old, from Brantford has been charged with:

• Adult Break, Enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in July of 2022, to answer to the charge. The charge has not been proven in court.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca

