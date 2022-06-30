Orangeville Legion holding Canada Day celebrations

June 30, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Canada Day is being marked with a special celebration at Orangeville’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 233, featuring music, BBQ, and bar service.

A grand attraction for children and their families will be the Orangeville Fire Department’s “big rig”, available for tours and photo ops, and several firefighters on hand to answer questions.

“That’s always an attraction, to see some of the heavy gear that our emergency services have available and what they use,” said John Harris, CD, Orangeville Legion public relation officer.

In addition to the fire truck, there will be loot bags for the youngsters who come out and a celebratory Canada Day cake to round out the festivities, compliments of the Legion.

The barbeque will feature hot dogs, hamburgers, and cold drinks at a nominal cost.

The action starts at 2 p.m. at the Legion parking lot and hall on July 1.

The main thing, with an event like this, is bringing people back together to celebrate Canada as a community, said Harris.

“It’s an opportunity for folks to come together, chat with each other and celebrate the day with the folks who carry their love of Canada to a pretty deep extent,” Harris noted.

“I mean, that’s what we do at the Legion. Our support of the veterans and their service to our country is the whole reason that the Legion exists at all. So, we’re going to have an opportunity to share some of that knowledge and that affection with the folks in Orangeville who come and visit us.”

Harris said it’s important to remember and appreciate the sacrifices of those served and Canada Day is a great time to do that.

“It is an appreciation for the sacrifices of those who have gone before us,” he said. “For fallen comrades, who went to a place they really didn’t want to be, to do a job they didn’t particularly want to do, but they went anyway and stood in front of us so that we could have the opportunity to have this kind of [Canada Day] gathering at all.”

Harris said he likes to have one on one conversations with attendees to help them understand the importance of the Legion and Canada’s founding.

“That’s really what we’re all about, is to be able to talk to people and show them and help them understand and recognize and appreciate what Canada means to all of us,” he noted.

Harris said it’s hard to gauge how many people will come out to mark Canada Day with the local Legion this year, but he’s hoping for around 100 to 200 attendees.

“If we do well with the numbers that’s great, because it makes the celebration more fun,” he told the Citizen.

Harris said he’d encourage everyone to stop by and participate in the Canada Day celebration if they can.

“If you have the opportunity, if you have the time and you’re so inclined to meet with other like-minded folks, come on over,” he enthused. “We’d be delighted to welcome you.”

The event takes place at 2 p.m. at the local Legion tomorrow (July 1).

Readers Comments (0)