Big wheel chrome to shine at Orangeville Fairgrounds

June 30, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

All roads will lead to the Orangeville Fairgrounds for fans of the big rig

road schooners.

The fifth annual 519 Loud N’ Proud Truck Show and Shine will take place July 8-9 with judged spectator events to be held on the second day.

Trucks will be judged in more than 20 categories in the popular Show and Shine event.

Jay Henry, one of the organizers, said 187 trucks converged and parked at the Fairgrounds in the last event. He said truck fans basked in the high diesel rumble and the spit dirt of about 27 dead pull races the last go-around.

This year’s drivers will be Pulling for Pink with all proceeds from the truck pulls to go to support Trucking for a Cure in the fight against breast cancer.

Henry said that’s a common charitable cause for the group. Other causes such trucking events often support include Trucking for Kids to benefit the Ronald McDonald House and various Special Olympics efforts.

While it’s billed to be the fifth edition of what’s dubbed an annual outing, the lot was empty the last two years. After all, certain concessions have to be made to accommodate a global pandemic.

“We’re hoping to have good numbers this year,” despite having been silent the last two summers, Henry said.

The 519 Loud N’ Proud endeavours have enjoyed good support in previous years. Orangeville and surrounding area is typically a trucking industry hub with Highway 10 heading north and south and close access to the 400 Series of thoroughfares.

“And it’s somewhat central to the other industries around trucking,” Henry said.

For more information about the event, check out 519loudnproud.com

Readers Comments (0)