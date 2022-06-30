Dufferin OPP welcomes new recruit

June 30, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) welcomed Provincial Constable Jazzlin Thompson as a recruit this week.

On June 17, 2022, PC Thompson began her first shift as a newly graduated Constable at Dufferin OPP. We are so pleased that PC Thompson chose Dufferin OPP to embark in her new career.

PC Thompson comes to Dufferin County from Muskoka, where she developed her love for the outdoors, specifically backpacking and portaging. PC Thompson has also dedicated herself to high-level, competitive hockey.

When asked why she chose policing as her profession, PC Thompson stated, “it is the profession where I can help to create change, no matter how small. Every shift is an opportunity to help someone; I find nothing as rewarding as supporting my community. I take great pride in being trusted to serve the citizens of Ontario.”

Readers Comments (0)