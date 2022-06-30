Results from double header weekend at the Shelburne Cricket Club

This week was a double header for the Shelburne Gladiators of the Shelburne Cricket Club (SCC).

The Gladiators had a game against the Shelburne Warriors on Saturday, June 25. It was not a great performance by the Gladiators who gave their wickets earlier on the game but managed to score a decent total of 107, thanks to Shamsher Singh for hitting some strong boundaries.

At the end of the game, the Warriors finished the score in the 18th over.

Shamsher Singh was named the man of the match due to his all-around performance.

The Gladiators were back at it the next day when they were up against the

Shelburne Knights.

Several records were made and broken during the match.

SCC had the first ever century (100 runs) in the club with Hassan Adil scoring 104 runs.

Weylin Kapp was not far behind scoring 40 runs.

The Gladiators broke the record and scored a total of 180 runs on the board making them the highest scoring team of the season.

Akhil Yadav, a youth player on the Knights scored 22 runs – the highest score by a youth player this season.

Akhil Yadav, one of the youths in Knights stepped up and scored 22 runs, the highest score made by a youth in this season so far.

Hassan Adil was declared ‘man of the match’ due to his action-packed century and a wicket.

Adil, a new member of the club and Sunday’s man of the match said, “I am very happy to be a member of this club. The way both youth and seniors play together and support and mentor each other is worth being a part of. Hats off to the management for excellent organization of the league and a well-disciplined club”

