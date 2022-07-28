Deadline to submit nominations for UGDSB trustee election set for Aug. 19

July 28, 2022

As the next municipal elections approach on October 24, 2022, the Upper Grand District School Board (UDSB) is seeking nominations for school board trustees.

The deadline to submit a nomination is August 19.

The UGDSB is looking for individuals who can ‘re-engage, re-fresh, and re-imagine’ the best education system for students in the community. Those who are elected will serve on the Board of Trustees for the next four years.

Who are school board trustees?

School board trustees have a big impact on shaping the education system for Upper Grand students. They are members of a team and play a vital team role. They are community leaders. They are responsible for establishing policy direction. They are individuals who are accountable to the province of Ontario, to the electorate and to themselves. Lastly, they are champions for equity in education.

Who is eligible to run?

To be eligible to run a candidate must be:

• a resident within the jurisdiction of the board

• a supporter* of the board

• a Canadian citizen

• at least 18 years old

• not legally prohibited from voting

• not disqualified by any legislation from holding school board office

What’s role do trustees have?

Trustees are required to carry out their responsibilities in a manner that assists the board in fulfilling its duties under the Education Act.

A trustee’s role is to maintain a focus on student achievement and well-being and to participate in making decisions that benefit the entire board district, while representing the interests of their constituents.

Trustees work as part of a team (the Board) and only the team has the authority to make decisions or take action. A school board must place all students first when making decisions.

What are trustees’ rsponsibilities?

Boards, in consultation with their administrators and their school communities

(principals, teachers, support staff, and school councils) set local policies, priorities and budgets within the framework of provincial legislation and policy.

Boards establish their local budgets within the scope provided by their funding allocation. They are responsible for ensuring that their schools and staff have the professional capacity and the appropriate resources to meet both provincial and local board policies and priorities. They are equally responsible for spending the public funds they receive from the province in a cost-effective and appropriate way.

Boards hold their directors of education and, through their directors, their superintendents, principals, teachers and support staff accountable for meeting provincial and board policies and for ensuring that the board’s funding allocation is spent in keeping with the board’s budget.

Boards are accountable to their communities (their electors) and to the province for continuous improvement in the level of student achievement in their schools.

How to file nomination

Interested candidates must file nomination papers. Nomination papers may be filed in the office of the municipal clerk from May 1, 2022 until 2 p.m. on nomination day, August 19, 2022. Visit your municipality’s website to find the location of your municipal clerk’s office.

