Motorcycle and minivan have serious collision in East Garafraxa

August 4, 2022 · 0 Comments

A vehicle Police collision in East Garafraxa Township is under investiagation by police.

On July 20 at approximately 5:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP along with Dufferin County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Erin Fire Department responded to a serious collision between a minivan and a motorcycle at the intersection of Trafalger Road and the Erin/East Garafraxa Townline.

As a result of the collision, the male driver of the motorcycle was transported from the scene, by air ambulance, to a Toronto Trauma Centre with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

