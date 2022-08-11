Authors in the Hills of Mulmur making return

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

After a two-year hiatus local literary event Authors in the Hills of Mulmur is making a return, and it’s doing so with a tasty new twist.

“We’re quite excited to be back in action,” said Marian Gallaugher, chair of Authors in the Hills of Mulmur. “It’s a well-received event in the community, people enjoy it and so we keep doing it.”

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur is an annual literacy event held in the beautifully restored Foley Barn, located in the hills of Mulmur. The event brings together friends, neighbours, and community members for a discussion and reflection on a featured author’s writings.

The theme of this year’s event is “The Perfect Recipe” and includes four Canadian cookbook authors: Mairlyn Smith, Joshna Maharaj, Trish Magwood, and Diedre Buryk. Each of the well-known authors will be talking on various topics surrounding food including farm to table, ethical and sustainable practices, and their favourite recipes.

Mairlyn Smith, an award-winning cookbook author and self-appointed Queen of Fibre, will be showcasing her newest cookbook Peace, Love and Fibre. With over a hundred fibre-rich recipes, Smith breaks down what fibre is, the role it plays in a healthy life, and how to incorporate it into every meal-time, meal-type, or dietary restriction all while sharing her reflections on life, often with a comedic flair.

Chef and activist Joshna Maharaj is interested in the state of our food system. In discussing her 2020 cookbook, Take Back the Tray, she will explore the revolutionizing of institutional kitchens such as those in hospitals, prisons, and schools and how they can produce good, nourishing food.

Award-winning author and entrepreneur, Trish Magwood will be sharing her latest cookbook, My New Table. A collection of more than a hundred everyday recipes that follow the rhythm of the seasons, Magwood shares inspiration for gathering around the table.

Diedre Buryk, a recipe and content developer, will reveal how to make the most of seasonal Ontario produce with her cookbook, Peak Season, is made up of recipes guided by the month as a way to explore locally available ingredients.

As a tasty twist to the 2022 Authors in the Hills of Mulmur, each of the authors has been asked to pick two recipes from their cookbook to have served at the event.

“I hope the community learns something and I hopeA they get some new ideas for serving wonderful foods at home,”

said Gallaugher.

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur will be held on Sunday, August 21 at 1 p.m. in the Foley Barn located at 587146 Side Road 10 (County Rd. 17).

The books featured at the event will be available for purchase and a book signing with the authors has also been scheduled.

Tickets for the event cost $35 each and can be purchased online via email at: treasurer@shelburnelibrary.ca or in-person at the Shelburne Public Library, Mulmur Town Office and Booklore in Orangeville.

