Lock your vehicle: Dufferin OPP

August 11, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding Dufferin County residents to lock their vehicles.

Over the past week, Dufferin OPP has responded to several calls for service in Shelburne for unlocked vehicles that have been entered during the night. Officers have viewed video and the suspect attempts to open car doors. If the door is locked, they simply move on to the next car until they find one that is unlocked. The suspect removes easy to access items like money or anything of value that can be ea! sily carried while on foot.

Dufferin OPP asks residents to please lock your doors and keep valuables out of sight or remove them altogether.

Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca



         

