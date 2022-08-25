Shelburne Cricket Club plays first women’s match

August 25, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

One of the objectives of the Shelburne Cricket Club (SCC) for this season was to bring women back into the game of cricket.

SCC hosted its first ever Women T10 exhibition game on Saturday, August 20, at KTH Park in Shelburne.

The game had sponsorship from Shelburne Trillium Ford and the Dufferin Muslim Centre.

A 10 over match was played between the Shelburne Valkyries and the Shelburne Angels – SCC’s two fully registered women teams.

The Valkyries won the toss and decided to bat first.

Led by Maira Quraishi, the team scored a total of 54 runs in ten overs with Opal Dyer making the highest runs at 11.

The Angels, led by Urooj Tabish came in strong to bat but couldn’t chase the total and gave all their wickets in 44 runs.

Lisa Broussard from the Valkyries was awarded the woman of the match title because of her wonderful performance of seven runs, three wickets and a few assists.

Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson and Dufferin Muslim Centre’s management team, Althaf Nagal and Irfani Baig were there to hand out medals to the participants.

A women T10 Champions Cup was presented to the Valkyries which was sponsored by Ford Trillium. Keeping in mind the huge interest women showed in cricket, SCC is planning to make this an annual event / series starting next year.

In the men’s division of the SCC, the weekend was a double header for the Shelburne Warriors.

Their first match was against the Shelburne Knights. The Knights won the game from 57 runs with Suresh Sudhakaran being the man of the match.

The next day the Warriors faced Shelburne Gladiators.

Warriors players, Jajbir Sran, and, Abdul Razzaq, scored 53 and 97 runs respectively.

The Gladiators tried to chase but fell short by 83 runs with Ahsen Siddiqui making 42 runs.

With this loss, the Gladiators have not qualified for the SCC Finals.

The final game of the league will be played on Saturday, September 3, weather permitting between the Warriors and the Knights.

Readers Comments (0)