Junior Cubs play a stellar year – but lose in final championship game

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Cubs had a stellar season going all the way to the North Dufferin Baseball League championship series.

In the final, the Cubs were up against the Creemore Padres.

After eliminating the Barrie Baycats in the first round of playoffs, the Cubs dispatched the Georgina Bulldogs in the second round, advancing them to the championship series to face the Creemore Padres.

In game one of the final series, the Padres won 7-3, then followed up with a 3-0 win in game two.

The Cubs kept the series alive with an 11-6 win in game three.

Game four got started in Creemore, but a sudden downpour flooded the diamond and the game had to be called due to the weather and bad playing conditions. Since not enough innings were played to make a final score, the series returned to Mansfield on Tuesday, August 13, for game four to start again.

The Padres had a good start, scoring four runs in the first inning.

Mansfield was on the scoreboard with two runs in the first inning.

It was a 7-5 Creemore game in the third inning. The Cubs scored to close the gap to 7-6.

Creemore had a good third inning scoring four runs.

The Cubs responded in the fourth inning scoring four runs to make it an 11-9 game, then followed up with another run in fifth.

By this time, the umpires were concerned about light levels as the sun was beginning to drop low on the horizon.

The game was called after the fifth inning after a catch in left field got the third Cubs player out.

The Padres claimed the 2022 Junior NDBL championship with an 11-10 win.

“It was an awesome season,” said Cubs coach Lance Bryon. “Last year we had a shortened ten-game season just to get back into baseball. We didn’t win many games. This season, to beat Georgina with two walk-offs was awesome. These guys were excited to play anyone this season

