SCC hosts final day of regular season cricket

September 1, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Shelburne Cricket Club held its last fundraising event of the season on Friday (Aug. 26), with a trophy soccer match between the Shelburne Cricket Club and a Shelburne Community team at Greenwood Park’s Thunderfield.

The Club hosted a barbecue and friends and family turned out to watch the game.

The Community team won the game 4-2.

Back on the cricket pitch, this was the final double header weekend for the Shelburne Gladiators.

The Gladiators were up against the Shelburne Warriors on Saturday, August 27, on the pitch at KTH Park.

The Gladiators won the toss and decided to bat. They put up a total of 143 runs on the board with Sujay and Suraj both making half centuries with 51 and 50

runs respectively.

The Warriors chased the score in 18.4 overs with Samir scoring 98 runs – he was awarded Man of the Match.

During the season, the Gladiators didn’t win a single match against the Warriors.

The following day, the Gladiators were up against the Shelburne Knights.

Winning the toss, the Gladiators chose to bat.

They put up a total of 136 runs with Suraj making 48.

The Knights could not chase the total and lost by 29 runs.

Suraj was awarded Man of the Match.

The two games were the final matches for the league season.

The final championship game will be between the Shelburne Knights and the Shelburne Warriors on September 3, at KTH Park, weather permitting.

