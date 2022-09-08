Two impaired drivers taken off Dufferin’s roads over the weekend

September 8, 2022

Dufferin OPP removed and charged two drivers with impaired operation related charges last weekend.

On Saturday (Sept. 3), at approximately 11:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers conducted a R.I.D.E. program on Owen Sound Street in the Town of Shelburne. Officers stopped a vehicle and were led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Gautam MENGHANI, 42-year-old, from Oakville has been charged with:

• Operation with impaired – concentration (80 plus)

On the same day, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers conducted a R.I.D.E. program on Townline in the Town of Orangeville. Officers stopped a vehicle and were led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Robert GOODWIN, 51-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Driving while under suspension

The accused’s are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in November 2022, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for a period of 14 days. These charges have not been proven in court.

