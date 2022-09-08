Almost 300 speeding charges laid in Dufferin over Labour Day weekend

September 8, 2022

Dufferin OPP were patrolling the roads over the Labour Day weekend while participating in a provincial traffic safety initiative.

The initiative focused on the “Big Four” which include impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, and lack of seatbelt use.

Police say the statistics speak for themselves, some drivers still aren’t getting

the message.

• Speeding charges – 284

• Distracted driving charges – 13

• Impaired driving charges – 2

• Seatbelt charges – 87

“Dufferin OPP would like to thank the majority of road users that obey traffic laws and assist in keeping our roads safe,” said the Dufferin OPP in a recent press release. “Thank you as well to our hard-working officers last weekend for their efforts and dedication in keeping our communities safe.”

If any member of the public suspects that someone is operating a motor vehicle, boat or off-road vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1.

“Highway, trail, and waterway safety is a shared responsibility,” said the press release. “By working together, the OPP and members of the public can ensure everyone’s safety.”

