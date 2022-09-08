Vandalism on the rise in Shelburne, police seeking help

Police are currently investigating several recent reports of mischief within Dufferin County.

In the last two-week, Dufferin OPP officers have received several reports of mischief to both private and city property.

The reports of mischief have been primarily in Shelburne, but there has been one incident in Orangeville that included vulgar graffiti.

“Graffiti may be viewed by some as little more than an unsightly nuisance, however it cost property owners and taxpayers dearly,” said Dufferin OPP detachment commander Insp. Terry Ward.

“I encourage anyone with information or video regarding these incidents to come forward. Your information will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly by the Dufferin OPP members.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the mischief in Orangevillee and Shelburne is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or crimestopperssdm.com.

