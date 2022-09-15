Lynda Buffet seeking re-election to Shelburne election this fall

September 15, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Shelburne Councillor, Lynda Buffett says she’ll be bringing a focus to recreational services, downtown revitalization, and housing variety in her campaign as she runs for re-election in this fall’s municipal election.

Buffett is among the twelve candidates, including four incumbent councillors, vying for one of five open seats in the next term of Shelburne Town Council.

Having sat on Town Council for the last four years, Buffett said her decision to re-run for a council position is to see the conclusion of projects the town has initiated as well as to expand on others.

“With all the things that we’ve started and initiated with recreational services, I want to see more taking place and continue working on the master plan for Fiddle Park; I’d like to be able to see those ideas put to conclusion. Of course, continuing with downtown Shelburne, we’ve got a lot going on with our heritage committee, which I’m the chair of. We have some murals going up and we have some great ideas for the future coming forward. All of these are things I want to see continue,” said Buffett.

Buffett has been a resident of Shelburne for 24 years, and moved to the area at the time to live closer to family members. Over the years she’s been an active volunteer member for the Rotary Club of Shelburne and has served on Town Council appointed committees.

While the 2018 to 2022 term was Buffett’s first as a councillor on Shelburne Town Council, she has previous experience serving on other municipal councils, having been a councillor for the Town of Whitby.

Buffett is a local real estate agent with Royal LePage.

Running for re-election, Buffett said one of her main focuses in her campaign will be creating a ‘vibrant downtown’.

“We’ve taken some major steps, if you look at the businesses downtown right now there’s been a significant changeover and we now have lots of new businesses that we didn’t before; it’s living up,” said Buffett. “I’m on the BIA with the downtown businesses so my focus is always there.”

Another one of her focuses is bringing a variety of housing types to the community.

“We need to look at different types of housing, for example, we’ve had almost no condos built in the entire time I’ve lived in town and that’s something we need to start looking at to provide an alternative housing for first-time buyers or for people looking to downsize,” said Buffett.

Residents interested in speaking with Buffet about her campaign can contact her via email at -lyndab@royallepage.ca.

“I want to hear from people as to what they have to say and want because what I think might be the best may not be the only thing that’s important,” said Buffett.

The municipal election is set to take place on Oct. 24.

