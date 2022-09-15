Police lay Mischief charges for graffiti incident on Second St. in Orangeville

September 15, 2022 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP have laid a charge as a result of an ongoing mischief investigation.

In the last two-week, Dufferin OPP officers have received several reports of mischief to both private and Town property. The reports have been primarily in Shelburne and one incident in Orangeville included graffiti that was derogatory in nature.

Dufferin OPP attended a call on Sept. 6 at Second Street in the Town of Orangeville regarding graffiti to private property.

As a result of the investigation, Jacob GORDON, 21-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with Mischief – destroys or damages property.

“Graffiti may be viewed by some as little more than an unsightly nuisance, however it cost property owners and taxpayers dearly. I encourage anyone with information or video regarding these incidents to come forward. Your information will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly by the Dufferin OPP members,” said Dufferin OPP Detachment Commander Insp. Terry Ward,

The investigation into the other occurrences of graffiti continues and anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)