Missing women found deceased in Orangeville, police investigating

November 24, 2022 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have located a missing female, deceased in the Town of Orangeville.

Sherry MITCHELL, age 41, of Orangeville, was reported missing on Nov. 20 and was subsequently located deceased on Nov. 21.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCCO-OFPS).

Anyone who has any information, is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

