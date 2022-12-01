Bruce Trail Conservancy awarded $5M matching grant

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Bruce Trail Conservancy has been awarded a prestigious five-year, $5 million matching grant, through the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund.

Awarded by Environment and Climate Change Canada the grant funding will be used to help advance Niagara Escarpment land securement and conservation goals.

“This federal grant represents the largest government investment ever in our work. It recognizes the importance of protecting the Niagara Escarpment’s vulnerable and valuable lands, and endorses our expertise as one of Canada’s leading environmental charities,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Bruce Trail Conservancy. “It will also ensure that we have the resources needs to care for and restore these precious places so that they remain healthy and protected for generations to come.”

The Bruce Trail Conservancy is one of Ontario’s largest land trusts and has a 60-year history of conservation of Escarpment lands. The Bruce Trail Conservancy serves as the steward of Canada’s Bruce Trail.

The Niagara Escarpment is one of the most diverse ecoregions in Canada.

“We’re amidst a climate crisis and biodiversity crash – and the lands that we love are under threat like never before,” said McDonald. “Together, we can protect irreplaceable Niagara Escarpment natural lands that address these challenges and create a path to a healthier world where nature thrives, and so do we.”

The Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund is a matching grant, meaning it is dependant on support from donations. Every dollar donated to the Bruce Trail Conservancy through the program will be match by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The Bruce Trail Conservancy is one of 40 conservation partners across Canada that will share up to $109 million in funding over the next five years through the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund. The funding is part of the $631 million that will be distribution over 10 years by the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund for Canadian conservation projects.

To learn more about the donation matching opportunity, visit www.brucetrail.org.

