Muskies split weekend with a win and a loss

December 1, 2022

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Senior Muskies picked up their second win of the season on Friday, Nov. 25, when they travelled to Durham to take on the Thundercats.

Getting underway at the Durham & District Community Centre, the Muskies road game got underway at 8:30 p.m.

It was an important game for the Muskies who have taken a series of losses to start the 2022 / 23 season.

The Muskies put out a good effort and left the ice with a 5-2 win over the fourth place Thundercats.

The Shelburne team was back at it the following night with another road game in Tavistock to take on the Royals.

This game gave the Muskies another loss when they were able to only score one goal against the Royals five, to end the night.

After the weekend, the Muskies are in the number ten spot in the 12-team senior League.

The Seaforth Centenaires are holding on to first place with a 12-2 record including one overtime loss and one shoot-out loss. They have 22 points recorded so far.

The Creemore Coyotes are in second place with a 7-4 record and 15 points. They are followed by the Ripley Wolves with 14 points, the Durham Thundercats with 13, and the Tavistock Royals and Petrolia Squires, each with ten points so far this season.

The Muskies will have another road game this weekend when they hit the pavement to go to Milverton to take on the Four-Wheel Drives.

They will return to home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Friday, Dec. 9, to host the Minto 81’s.

Game time is 8:30 p.m.

