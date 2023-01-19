Dufferin County raises awareness about child care

January 19, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The County of Dufferin’s Early Years and Child Care division has launched a province-wide marketing campaign in partnership with all 47 of Ontario’s Early Years and Child Care Service System managers.

Initiated by the County of Wellington, the campaign launched Jan. 16 to increase understanding of, and support for, Ontario’s licensed child care sector.

“All 47 Child Care Service System managers across the province have come together alongside the County of Wellington to create a common toolkit to share in their local communities,” said Lori-Jane Del Medico, program manager of Early Year and Child Care for the County of Dufferin.

“We hope the public will learn more about the importance of high-quality licensed child care, engage with their local Child Care Service System manager, and advocate for ways to sustain the child care sector and acknowledge ECEs for the important work they do.”

The goal of the campaign is to ensure a maintained stable early education system that is equitably available, accessible, and affordable.

The campaign focuses on topics including how quality child care supports the economy, it’s importance to a child’s development, and the role of early childhood educators (ECEs) in child care.

“The importance of high-quality licensed child care to economic growth, children’s optimal development, and the success of women in the workforce has long been known among professionals, researchers, and analysts in the sector,” said Del Medico.

Readers Comments (0)