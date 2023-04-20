Copper wires stolen out of wind turbines in Grand Valley

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating damage to turbines and theft of copper wire from a wind farm in the Township of Grand Valley.

Sometime between Apr. 13, at 4:00 p.m., and Apr. 14, at 9:00 a.m., the suspect(s) entered a wind farm on Amaranth-East Luther Townline and stole the aluminum staircases as well as copper wire to

three turbines.

The investigation is continuing, and the Dufferin OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers you remain anonymous, you will never have to testify, and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

