Shelburne Cricket Club kicks off 2023 season

May 25, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club’s 2023 season got underway at KTH Park on Saturday, May 20, with a T25 house league match between the defending champion Shelburne Warriors and the Shelburne Knights.

The Knights won the toss and decided to field first.

It was a cool day with periods of drizzle.

The Knights opened their bowling strong by taking two wickets in the first three overs and kept the runs short. Both attacking bowlers, Suresh Sudhakaran and youth Mohammad Raza, took three wickets each.

Warriors’ middle order, Gaurav Hans (24 runs) and Jajbir Sran (25 runs), tried to capitalize, and the team put up a fighting total of 146 runs on the board.

The temperature dropped, making for a cold game when the Warriors were up to bowl. They started taking early wickets.

The Knights kept losing wickets, with Mohammad Maqsood achieving a five wickets haul. The Knights lost all of their wickets in 57 runs, and the Warriors won by 89 runs.

Mohammad Maqsood was the man of

the match.

The second match of the season featured the Club’s newest team, the Shelburne Samurai, against the Shelburne Gladiators, on Sunday, May 21.

The Gladiators won the toss and decided to bat first.

Samurais came up with a strong bowling attack and restricted the team to a total of 106 runs.

Gladiators captain, Sujay Sunny, scored 43 runs.

The Samurais lost early wickets – by the fifth over, they had lost three wickets with only five runs on the board.

Samurais’ Pradeep Sidhu carried the game for the Samurai and kept them in the race. He scored the first half-century (50 runs) of the season.

In the last over, the Samurais need eight runs to with their last wicket. They scored six runs on the last ball, falling four short, and the Gladiators took the win.

Pradeep Sidhu was the man of the match.

On Victoria Day, the Club hand a friendly match with the Town of Dundalk, between the Shelburne North Stars led by youth Hisaan Siddiqui and Dundalk resident Peter Broussard.

The North Stars won the Victoria Day Cup.

Readers Comments (0)